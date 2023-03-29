Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 372,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 199,099 shares.The stock last traded at $10.88 and had previously closed at $10.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRAD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

