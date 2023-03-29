iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 12,199 shares.The stock last traded at $54.58 and had previously closed at $54.38.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $726.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

