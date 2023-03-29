iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 215,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 59,094 shares.The stock last traded at $83.46 and had previously closed at $82.13.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $516.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,202,000.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.