Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $647.80

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $647.80, but opened at $624.00. Atrion shares last traded at $634.25, with a volume of 2,152 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $615.97.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 686.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.