Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $15.54

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $16.40. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 1,102 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 126.76%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
