Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $15.54

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $16.40. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 1,102 shares.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 126.76%.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

