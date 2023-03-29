Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Increases By 406.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 406.5% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

