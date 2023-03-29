Short Interest in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Decreases By 38.4%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Agrify Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.05. Agrify has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $54.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agrify by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agrify by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Stories

