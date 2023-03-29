Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Up 81.0% in March

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the February 28th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on ADAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.22. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,723 shares of company stock valued at $113,002. 17.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 9,320,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 435,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

