AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEAE opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEAE. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

