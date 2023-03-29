Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Down 62.1% in March

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $617,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 52,742 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy Blank sold 154,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $617,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.94. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

