Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,200 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the February 28th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Abcam Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABCM opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Abcam during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Abcam by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abcam Company Profile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

