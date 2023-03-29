Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Expands By 110.9%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Affinity Bancshares

In other Affinity Bancshares news, CEO Edward John Cooney acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,557.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,962.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward John Cooney purchased 2,580 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $40,557.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,962.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Roberts purchased 3,000 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,335.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,293 shares of company stock valued at $140,480. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 62,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.