iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 13,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,652,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $102.03.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,754,000 after buying an additional 674,155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,487,000 after buying an additional 4,604,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,775,000 after buying an additional 4,146,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.