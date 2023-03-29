Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Grows By 169.6%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 169.6% from the February 28th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Alset Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEI opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Alset has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $18.57.
In other Alset news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 545,400 shares of Alset stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,199,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,399,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,385.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
