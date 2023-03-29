Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGLN opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

