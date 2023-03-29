Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Down 33.7% in March

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 445,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACHL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Achilles Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 403,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

