AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 802,700 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the February 28th total of 552,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,209,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 287,131 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 104,754 shares during the period.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About AgroFresh Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.