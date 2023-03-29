Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 150.2% from the February 28th total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,066,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.22% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

