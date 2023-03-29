Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Rises By 54.7%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 268,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 56,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 467,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 186,198 shares in the last quarter.

ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

