Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Down 72.7% in March

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at Absolute Software

In other Absolute Software news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $75,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,479,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,260,085.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absolute Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,304,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 144.8% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 856,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 192.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 737,092 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 18.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 603,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 10.5% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,822,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 457,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

Shares of ABST opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $392.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

