Asset Dedication LLC Has $315,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 and have sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

