Asset Dedication LLC Sells 447 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.
Eastman Chemical Profile
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
