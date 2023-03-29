Asset Dedication LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDV. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AVDV opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.