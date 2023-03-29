Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 238.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,068,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,335 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,561,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SU opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.