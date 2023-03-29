Asset Dedication LLC Buys 552 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Cowen lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $70.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

