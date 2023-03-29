Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,288,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 63,374 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 505,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,216,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.