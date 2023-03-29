Asset Dedication LLC Sells 69 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $646.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $700.09 and its 200 day moving average is $679.85. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

