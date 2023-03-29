Asset Dedication LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 967,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after buying an additional 253,984 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 91,861 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 124.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 153,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.