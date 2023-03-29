Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,208 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

AJG stock opened at $186.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.25. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

