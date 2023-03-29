Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 85.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

SYF opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

