Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $627,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

HON opened at $187.92 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

