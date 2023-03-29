Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 436 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $149.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

