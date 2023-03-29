Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 975 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after buying an additional 1,383,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.