Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,184 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,432 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

