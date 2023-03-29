Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,803 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,460,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,654,000 after buying an additional 551,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.26) to GBX 6,200 ($76.18) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.24) to GBX 5,380 ($66.10) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

