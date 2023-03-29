Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

