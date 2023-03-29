Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,865,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RF opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

