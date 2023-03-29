Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,683.96.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,545.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,469.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2,115.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

