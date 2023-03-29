Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,175 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.76 and its 200-day moving average is $303.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

