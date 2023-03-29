Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Decreased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

