Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $208,000 Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BTI opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

