Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,494,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PBI opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $652.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The company had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

