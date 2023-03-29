Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79,236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

