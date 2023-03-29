Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 214 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $397.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $298.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

