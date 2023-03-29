Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $485.08 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $574.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $497.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.