Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 621.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,448 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.07. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

