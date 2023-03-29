Pendal Group Ltd Has $757,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

ZTS stock opened at $165.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average of $155.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

