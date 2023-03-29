Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.05 and a 52 week high of $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average is $153.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

