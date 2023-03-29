Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 49,842 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,842 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.4 %

HPE opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.