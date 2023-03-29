832 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $229.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WTW. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

